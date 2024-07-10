Deep State Confirms Hostile Foreign Gov’t Funding Anti-Israel Protests In America

“Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts,” said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines in a press release Tuesday.

And why wouldn’t they? The Biden administration has continued Obama’s tradition of engaging the Iranian terrorist regime with appeasement policies that toe the line of cuckoldry. And after the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel prompted months of rolling protests, the mullahs now know there is a huge subset of the American left susceptible to their aims and ideology.

Knowing they’ll get away with it, Iran is making the only smart geopolitical move it can.

As Haines notes, “Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years. We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters.”

This will surely be quietly buried in the days ahead. Don’t expect to hear any corporate media denouncement of this Assault on Our Democracy™. That rage is solely reserved for Russian bot farms posting memes on Facebook.

But the result of the protests, which often turn to riots, have had a far worse effect on the homeland than anything the Russians have pulled. We already know what happened on one of America’s most beautiful and prestigious college campuses in April. The Daily Caller’s latest documentary, “Anarchy U,” shows what happened when a routine anti-Israel protest quickly turned into a battle for UCLA.

Radical leftists built an encampment on the campus quad, set up security and intimidated Jewish students, and attacked counter-protesters as police stood idly by. Some of the protesters were students, but “Anarchy U” shows that many more were outside agitators. They came with tens of thousands of dollars of supplies — food, water, sanitary goods — to keep their encampment stocked for the long haul.

It’s now a fair question to ask: did Iran help fund or agitate the takeover of UCLA?

Don’t expect any answers from the legacy media.