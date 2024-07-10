Iraq Court Sentences Al-Baghdadi’s Wife To Death

An Iraqi court sentenced the late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s wife to death, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The Karkh Criminal Court sentenced Asma Mohammed, also known as Umm Hudaifa, of “detaining Yazidi women in her home” and working with “the terrorist (Islamic State group) gangs in Sinjar district” to facilitate the kidnappings, the AP reported, citing Iraq’s judicial council. She had been arrested in Turkey in 2018, where she was living under a false name, and extradited to Iraq in February, BBC reported. (Related: ‘Get Rid Of This Menace’: Biden Admin Reportedly Considering Working With Taliban To Wipe Out ISIS)

The council’s statement did not name the defendant, however she was identified by two court officials, the AP reported.

BREAKING: The Iraqi Court has sentenced the wife of the terrorist group ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi to death by hanging. pic.twitter.com/3Apz4rJ9bu — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) July 10, 2024

Yazidis women who were kidnapped and raped by ISIS members accused Mohammed in a lawsuit filed in Iraq of colluding in their kidnapping, BBC reported. She reportedly denied the accusations.

Mohammed was married to al-Baghdadi during his reign of terror over extensive areas of Iraq and neighboring Syria, which were home to nearly eight million people, BBC reported.

Former President Donald Trump announced the death of al-Baghdadi in October 2019 following a raid in northern Syria.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration.”

