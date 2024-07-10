‘What Do You Know That The Rest Of The Country Doesn’t?’: Jesse Watters Presses Fetterman On Continuous Biden Support

Fox host Jesse Watters pressed Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman on Wednesday over his continued support for President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee despite calls for him to step aside.

Fetterman appeared on “Watters Primetime” to discuss his support for Biden as his party’s presidential nominee, as calls for the president to step aside have grown in the party. (RELATED: ‘They Crave Their Power’: Republicans Who Impeached Trump Call Out Dems For Silence On Biden’s Decline)

“Tell me about Joe Biden,” Watters said. “72% of the country doesn’t think that Joe Biden is fit to serve. You do. What do you know that the rest of the country doesn’t?”

“Absolutely. I think a lot of that hasn’t really changed,” Fetterman responded. “I know it went up a little bit, but already America has now realized that Joe Biden is old and he is not as sharp as he was five or 10 years ago. Of course that is a reality, but that really doesn’t mean much for me personally about my supporting the president.”

“I really don’t think I have seen anything that makes me want to change that,” he continued. “And I would like to remind everyone watching this, is that I don’t need a job. I don’t need anything out of this. This is not — I am not following him blindly. But I do fundamentally believe he has been a great president, and I do believe ultimately he can prevail. And that’s where I am at.”

Watters continued to press Fetterman about the debate, which the senator stated he had only seen “parts” of. Watters asked the senator to clarify whether he had watched the “entire” debate.

“I didn’t,” Fetterman said. “I saw perhaps the most difficult ones, of course. But for me, and I know a lot of the people typically that are watching on Fox realize that Donald Trump may have had a great day, and a great debate on that. But what I do would like to remind people, some people thought that Donald Trump may have had some of the kinds of difficulty that perhaps Joe Biden [did].”

“But he was saying things that were untrue or saying things that really — I think, are not really consistent with some of the values of the majority of people,” he continued. “But without a doubt, Joe Biden didn’t have a great debate. But to me, I think that he is going to be our best — and I think — he already beat Trump and I think this is our best opportunity to beat Trump again.”

A growing list of Congressional Democrats have come forward since last week to ask the president to step aside, with Democratic National Committee (DNC) members calling for leaders to also join in. DNC member James Zogby submitted a letter to leaders last week laying out an outline for a potential “controlled process” which could draft a new 2024 nominee.

Post-debate polls additionally show growing support among voters for Trump, with Emerson College’s latest poll showing Trump with a four point lead as he sits at 46%, with Biden at 42% and 11% of voters undecided.