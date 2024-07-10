Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer At Center Of Wrongful Death Lawsuit: REPORT

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is being sued for wrongful death after allegedly running over a pedestrian with his car.

A newly filed lawsuit alleges Klinghoffer drove a black GMC Yukon into 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who was crossing the road using a crosswalk in Alhambra, California, in March, TMZ reported Wednesday. The court documents allege Sanchez was dragged across the asphalt during the incident and sustained blunt force trauma to his head. He died of his injuries hours later. The lawsuit also alleges the famous guitarist didn’t attempt to tap his brakes when he allegedly hit the victim and accuses him of being distracted while behind the wheel of the vehicle, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the matter and the lawsuit noted they have not made any arrests, according to TMZ.

Video footage of the incident showed a man using the crosswalk moments before a black SUV was seen running him over, as seen in a clip shared by TMZ.

The video appears to show the driver of the vehicle pulling over and walking over to the body on the road. The person then appears to turn around and walk back to the car.

Klinghoffer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, issued a statement to the press.

“It was a tragic accident,” he said.

“After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 9-1-1 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived,” Brettler said.

“Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident,” he reiterated, according to TMZ.

Klinghoffer was the guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009-2019 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, alongside the band. He has since become a touring member for Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Zach Bryan’s Girlfriend Details Horrifying Car Crash)

The man’s family is suing the famous artist for negligence, wrongful death and damages.

This story continues to develop.