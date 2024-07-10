US

Soldier Found With 68 Stab Wounds In Gruesome Death

An autopsy revealed a soldier suffered 68 stab wounds leading to her death May 2024, ABC News reported.

The death of PFC. Katia Dueñas Aguilar, a 23-year-old Fort Campbell soldier, shocked the community after an autopsy report revealed she suffered nearly 70 stab wounds, according to ABC News. Aguilar was found dead in her home in Tennessee this past May.

The medical examiner determined that sharp force injuries to the neck, including at least 55 stab wounds and 13 incised wounds, were the cause of death, which was ruled a homicide, Leaf Chronicle reported. The toxicology report for Aguilar revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.161 and traces of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), often associated with use as a date rape drug, on the day of her death. The report noted that the GHB concentration of 30 mcg/mL falls below the threshold typically linked to causing light sleep.

No arrests have been made regarding Aguilar’s murder, despite ongoing investigations by both the Clarksville Police and Army criminal investigators. Aguilar joined the Army in 2018 and was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, ABC News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Woman Stabbed 75-Year-Old Grandmother, Told Her To Walk To Hospital)

In an effort to find justice for Aguilar, who left behind a 4-year-old son, her family and The League of United Latin American Citizens have put forward a $55,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The family voiced their grief and plea for justice at a news conference in May, according to ABC News.