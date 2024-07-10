Kevin Costner Scrambles As His Biggest Project Collapses Around Him

Kevin Costner’s hugely anticipated first installment of “Horizon: An American Saga” was such a flop it’ll be available on streaming services on July 15.

Less than a month after its tragic theatrical release on June 28, Costner’s pet project “Horizon” is heading to video-on-demand (ie: streaming) on Prime, according to Forbes. The somewhat embarrassing news for Costner doesn’t seem to be bothering him. Yet.

“I’ve lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend,” Costner told Entertainment Weekly of the flop. “If we put so much pressure on that, we’re bound to be disappointed. I’m really happy that ‘Horizon’ looks like what it’s supposed to look like, and that’s the way it’ll look the rest of its life. And that’s really important to me in this process.”

Despite earning around $22 million in North American sales, Costner kind of hinged the future of his career and reputation on the franchise earning back it’s budget. The cost was unclear, with reports ranging from $50 million to $100 million. Since falling out with the creator of his career-reviving Western series “Yellowstone,” Costner has upset a lot of people, especially his fans.

With just half a season left, Costner’s ego and alleged “scheduling issues” are apparently stopping him from finishing his role as John Dutton — arguably the best he’s ever played. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Gets Official 2024 Release Date)

And this guy expected us to pay a stupid amount of money (in this economy?!) to sit in a sweaty theater during a heatwave, and watch his version of a Western … the audacity.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Gives Rare Comment On Kevin Costner Chaos | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/WyobLKWYoa — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) June 21, 2023

There are probably a million reasons why “Horizon” flopped. Dropping it to streaming services, though definitely embarrassing for Costner, is probably his best shot at being able to finish the four-part franchise.

I mean, can you imagine if he doesn’t? After what he did to his fellow cast, the crew and the fans of “Yellowstone,” the irony would be all too sweet.