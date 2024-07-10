‘Looking Terrible’: Biden Delegate Predicts ‘Bloodbath’ If President Remains On Ticket

A Biden delegate slated to attend the Democratic National Convention predicts a “bloodbath” in November if the president remains on the ticket.

President Joe Biden faces increasing questions about cognitive issues following a poor performance at a June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump during which Biden froze at times, made multiple verbal miscues and appeared to lose his train of thought. Rishi Kumar told CNN host Laura Coates Tuesday night that Democrats could suffer losses in House and Senate races if Biden remains on the ticket. (RELATED: ‘That Is The End Of It’: Former Clinton Pollster Says Dems Would ‘Commit Suicide’ By Trying To Replace Biden)

“If Biden ends up running, potentially the Democrats could lose the Senate, the House and the White House and it’s going to be a bloodbath,” Kumar told Coates. “Blue states that we have held for many decades might potentially turn red. Trump is doing well when he runs against Biden in those states and then the swing states, the battleground states, they are looking terrible.”

WATCH:

Biden Delegate Predicts ‘Bloodbath’ If President Remains On Ticket pic.twitter.com/8f6kXsLjgq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2024

“So at this point, all the polling indicates that Trump is going to win,” Kumar continued.

The Cook Political Report, a leading nonpartisan and campaign monitor, moved Arizona, Georgia and Nevada from “toss-up” to “lean Republican” in an update that also saw Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, Minnesota and New Hampshire from “likely Democratic” to “lean Democratic” since the July 27 debate. An Ipsos poll released July 2 showed that only former First Lady Michelle Obama could beat former President Trump.

Kumar said that Democrats needed to find “the best” alternative to Biden to challenge Trump in the November election.

“We need to send the best and the brightest out there to run against Trump,” Kumar said. “He’s beatable, but we need to send somebody who has the energy of a commander-in-chief. Here in Silicon Valley we have had great leaders and companies thrive because of good leaders.”

Just wrapped up a live interview on @cnn @thelauracoates LauraCoates Live. Discussing reasons why Biden should make way for younger, energetic Democrats and stop the Democratic Party bleed.

President Biden has to make tough choices and help Democrats win the House, Senate and… pic.twitter.com/mUDZhrqUtL — 🇺🇸 Rishi Kumar 🇺🇸 (@rishikumar1) July 10, 2024

“At this point, it’s debatable if Biden can lead our nation,” Kumar continued. “Carrying the nuclear football is a huge deal and we’re not sure right now that Biden is going to be able to do his job.”

Trump leads Biden by 5.4% in Arizona, 4% in Georgia, 0.6% in Michigan, 5.2% in Nevada, 5.8% in North Carolina, 5.3% in Pennsylvania and 2.2% in Wisconsin in head-to-head matchups, according to averages of polls by RealClearPolling. Biden carried six of those states in 2020, with Trump winning North Carolina.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to answer questions from Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist about whether she wanted President Biden to continue his campaign.

