Matthew McConaughey Stuns Fans With Disturbing Photo Of His Eye Completely Swollen Shut

Matthew McConaughey took to social media Wednesday to share a photo of his eye completely swollen shut.

The actor shared a post on Instagram, revealing his swollen right eye — a result of a bee sting. Captioned “Bee swell,” the photo showcased the actor’s good spirits despite the evident discomfort. Followers quickly engaged with the post, with reactions ranging from concern to amusement.

One follower riffed on the swelling with a pun, “All eye, all eye, all eye,” a reference to the actor’s iconic line from the film “Dazed and Confused.” Another follower humorously referenced the actor’s memoir, “Green Lights,” with a comment, “The bee said ‘there’s a green light.'” (RELATED: ‘Out Of My Lane’: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Nearly Quit Acting)

Adding to the banter, another user quipped, “How hard did Woody H hit you, man?” implying a punch from fellow actor Woody Harrelson. Although it is not specified where the bee sting occurred, McConaughey resides in Texas, his home state, the Entertainment Weekly reported. He lives there with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston.

The McConaugheys famously relocated from Los Angeles to Texas in 2014, drawn by their experiences in the state during a family emergency, according to the Entertainment Weekly. McConaughey frequently enjoys the convenience of his Texas residence as it allows him to easily watch his favorite team, the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns. He’s regularly seen on the sidelines, passionately supporting the team.