Michael Francis of the Francis Firm Puts His Clients First

Michael Francis, an attorney and founder of Francis Firm Injury Attorneys, knew he wanted to be a lawyer from an early age. After attending law school, he worked for an insurance defense law firm, where he defended insurance companies and their insured from personal injury claims arising from motor vehicle and trucking collisions. However, he found the process of defending these types of companies unfulfilling—and as a result, he made the leap of faith to open his practice.

A Dedication to His Clients

At the Francis Firm, Michael Francis works differently than most personal injury firms. He states that he typically takes new client calls and meets with prospective clients himself rather than delegating them to non-attorney staff members. He also states that, while he works to get the client their maximum possible compensation, he ensures his clients get the best medical care and recovery. By utilizing the Francis Firm, you are hiring Michael Francis rather than an associate who changes two or even three times while being represented by him.

Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law

Michael Francis states that his most significant recognition is obtaining the designation of Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law. To qualify for this exam, an attorney must have successfully prosecuted a substantial number of personal injury jury trials, demonstrated a predominant amount of that practice is personal injury, and have multiple opposing lawyers attest to the lawyer’s legal knowledge and skill. The lawyer must then pass a problematic in-person examination in Austin, Texas.

This requirement, while steep, shows why only two percent of all Texas personal injury attorneys achieve board certification. By hiring a board-certified personal injury attorney, you are hiring someone you know for sure is an expert.

In addition, Michael Francis was selected as one of the Top Ten Lawyers by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. He was also chosen as a National Lawyer of Distinction by the National Top 100 Trial Lawyers organization. The prestigious Martindale-Hubbell rating system has awarded him a top AV rating.

Helping a Client Put Their Life Back Together

Francis’ dedication to his client’s needs is highlighted in a recent case in which he was hired by a client involved in a truck wreck in Dallas County. The client, unable to return to work due to injuries from this collision, initially hired a well-known TV commercial law firm to represent them. When the TV commercial law firm did too little work and tried to coerce them to accept a settlement that would have left them with trim, the Francis Firm took over the case. It was able to recover more than four times the amount the TV advertising firm tried to make them accept. The net recovery obtained is helping this client put their life back together once more.

Michael Francis loves what he does and sees himself continuing to help one client at a time for as long as possible. His dreams and aspirations are to find potential clients in need and to help them by using his skills and efforts to impact their lives positively.

If you need help with a personal injury case, consider contacting the Francis Firm.