‘Whatever He Decides’: Nancy Pelosi Dodges On Whether She Wants Biden To Run As MSNBC Host Presses Her

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday declined to answer directly when “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist asked whether she backs President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

There has been discord within the Democratic Party as officials debate what Biden should do after his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Pelosi, who was formerly the Speaker of the House, said she will support “whatever” Biden chooses to do, but Geist noted Biden has already made his decision and asked her again, with Pelosi refusing to directly answer. (RELATED: Biden’s Debate Night Was Bad — His Tuesday May Have Been Even Worse)

WATCH:

“You just went through the president’s record, but let me ask you about the current moment,” Geist said. “Does he have your support to be the head of the Democrat ticket?”

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” Pelosi answered. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short. I think overwhelming support of the caucus, it’s not for me to say. I’m not the head of the caucus anymore, but he’s beloved. He is respected and people want him to make that decision. Not me.”

Biden called into “Morning Joe” on Monday and asserted that he is not withdrawing from the race and even challenged dissatisfied Democrats to “challenge” him at the party’s August convention.

“He has said he has made the decision. He has said firmly this week he is going to run,” Geist said. “Do you want him to run? ”

“I want him to do whatever he decides to do, and that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with,” Pelosi said before expressing she is “proud of the president.”

Democratic strategist James Carville on Monday said it is “inevitable” that Biden will drop out of the race “soon as opposed to later.”

“He will come to the conclusion. People will get the message to him. He will understand. His family will understand,” Carville said. “They’ll pray on it and they’ll make the right decision. I don’t have any doubt about it but while we dilly-dallying around here, somebody’s got to think of where we go from here.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.