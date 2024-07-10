‘Am I Speaking English?’: Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Questioning Biden’s Ability To Serve Second Term

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter Wednesday as she asked about President Joe Biden’s ability to serve a second term.

Pelosi refused to answer whether she is concerned about Biden’s reelection bid as a growing number of Democrats have called for the president to withdraw due to his June 27 debate performance. The former speaker said earlier Wednesday that “it is up to the president” to decide whether or not he will remain in the race during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Do you believe that him waiting so long to make this decision—” ABC News senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott began Wednesday.

“I’m not going to be making any comments in the hallway about the fate of our nation, okay?” Pelosi replied.

“Are you concerned whether or not he can win in November?” she asked.

“I think he can,” the former speaker said.

“Do you think he should run for reelection?” she asked.

“I’m not … am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway,” Pelosi replied. (RELATED: ‘Looking Terrible’: Biden Delegates Predicts ‘Bloodbath’ If President Remains On Ticket)

Pelosi goes off on reporter asking her if Biden should run for re-election: PELOSI: “Am I speaking english to you?” pic.twitter.com/whK5LNl9AG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2024

Democrats are urging Biden to withdraw from the race in order to ensure the party’s chances of defeating former President Donald Trump in November. Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first congressional Democrat to come out against Biden’s nomination, with several more following suit soon after.

Democrats participated in a meeting Tuesday where they reportedly found themselves in a disarray, with Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen telling reporters that House Democrats are “not even in the same book” regarding Biden’s candidacy.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos told an unidentified person he does not think Biden can serve another four years in raw footage first obtained by TMZ. He later expressed regret for speaking in opposition of Biden’s candidacy and ABC News said his remark does not reflect the viewpoints of the network.