Fans Blast Nicki Minaj For Disastrous Concert Performance

Nicki Minaj’s fans blasted the star for showing up late for her own concert and putting on a disappointing show.

Ticket holders packed the sold-out show at the Malahide Castle in Dublin on Saturday, for a show that was supposed to begin at 8 p.m., according to TMZ. Fans were exposed to the pouring rain as they tried to take in the show as part of Minaj’s European leg of her “Pink Friday 2” world tour.

Fans later took to social media to vent their frustrations, with many saying the star arrived over 90 minutes late to her own concert. That was just the beginning of their woes. Complaints about her vanishing from the stage for several moments and lip-syncing were also shared online.

“You are a disgrace the way you treat your fans – over one and a half hours late and play for less than an hour,” @Catheri39750053 wrote to X. “Do not come back to Ireland.”

Another fan slammed the famous singer and showed compassion for those that remained shivering in the rain during what appears to have been a lack luster performance.

“Feel so sorry for anyone who turned up for this concert. 90mins late and played for 40mins. Shame on you,” claire@086red wrote to X.

Nicki reportedly ducked backstage for costume changes a number of times, and took so long back there that fans became irritable, according to TMZ.

Some fans felt completely ripped off after the concert.

Thiago Carminati, posting as @tcarminati03 shared deep frustration by writing, “REFUND MY MONEY!” on social media, while @MaureenKeenan laced into Minaj by calling her out on all the things that upset her about the performance.

“You were a disgrace in Dublin . Nearly 2 hours late. Iip synced for 45 mins and started arguing with tour DJ,” she wrote.

“And no acknowledgement to the fans who stood in torrential rain waiting.”

“The only reason more didn’t leave was because transport out was not there. A waste of a stage,” @tcarminati03 said. (RELATED: ‘Simulating Sex Acts’: Fan Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Madonna Alleging Her Concert was Too Sexually Explicit)

Minaj did not address the angered fans on social media.

The famous artist posted about the concert by sharing images and videos that showed fans having a great time while she was on stage.