Nicolas Cage’s Son, Weston, Arrested For Assault With Deadly Weapon: REPORT

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Police arrested Nicolas Cage’s son, 33-year-old Weston Coppola Cage, for assault with deadly weapon, Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office records show that Weston was taken into police custody at 7 am, and was booked at their station by 7:57 am, according to Page Six. A spokesperson for the police department said the arrest was related to an altercation which unfolded in April, but did not say what it was regarding nor why it took several weeks to book him on the charges, according to Page Six. A report published by The Sun said the arrest was as a result of a mental health crisis suffered by Weston weeks ago, during which time it was alleged he hit his mother, Christina Fulton.  Information surrounding the type of weapon allegedly used have not yet been released. Details surrounding his arrest continue to emerge.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 03: Weston Cage and Nicolas Cage are seen on August 03, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Getty Images

Sources close to the matter previously stated the Los Angeles Police Department was on the lookout for Weston after the alleged physical violence displayed toward his mother. The matter was said to have begun as a verbal dispute, and then escalated, according to TMZ.

At the time it was reported that Fulton was attempting to console her son through an emotional breakdown when he allegedly turned on her.

Weston, a mixed martial artist, was believed to have fled his mothers house before police arrived on-scene, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He’s Stepping Back From Hollywood)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Nicolas Cage and Weston Coppola Cage arrives at the Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "Running With The Devil" at Writers Guild Theater on September 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) Getty Images

A source close to the family said they “knew” the arrest was imminent, but “needless to say, it is a very big shock,” according to The Sun.

Weston was released on $150,000 bail, posted by Cage, according to The Sun.

This story continues to unfold.