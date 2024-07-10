Nicolas Cage’s Son, Weston, Arrested For Assault With Deadly Weapon: REPORT

Police arrested Nicolas Cage’s son, 33-year-old Weston Coppola Cage, for assault with deadly weapon, Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office records show that Weston was taken into police custody at 7 am, and was booked at their station by 7:57 am, according to Page Six. A spokesperson for the police department said the arrest was related to an altercation which unfolded in April, but did not say what it was regarding nor why it took several weeks to book him on the charges, according to Page Six. A report published by The Sun said the arrest was as a result of a mental health crisis suffered by Weston weeks ago, during which time it was alleged he hit his mother, Christina Fulton. Information surrounding the type of weapon allegedly used have not yet been released. Details surrounding his arrest continue to emerge.

Sources close to the matter previously stated the Los Angeles Police Department was on the lookout for Weston after the alleged physical violence displayed toward his mother. The matter was said to have begun as a verbal dispute, and then escalated, according to TMZ.

At the time it was reported that Fulton was attempting to console her son through an emotional breakdown when he allegedly turned on her.

Weston, a mixed martial artist, was believed to have fled his mothers house before police arrived on-scene, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He’s Stepping Back From Hollywood)

A source close to the family said they “knew” the arrest was imminent, but “needless to say, it is a very big shock,” according to The Sun.

Weston was released on $150,000 bail, posted by Cage, according to The Sun.

This story continues to unfold.