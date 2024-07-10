Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Reveal Major Life Update: REPORT

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney were reportedly married in a very intimate wedding in New York, during the July 6th weekend.

Their wedding comes after three years of dating. The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress and the “Saturday Night Live” alum were first romantically linked to one another in 2021, and they quickly expanded their family.

They welcomed their son Malcolm Hiep into the world in November of the very same year, according to People. A source close to the couple said they opted for a very simple ceremony at a friend’s house, and only their son and a witness were in attendance for the exchange of their nuptials, according to People.

Details surrounding what the couple wore to their wedding, and who officiated the ceremony, have not yet been shared with the public. The famous couple have not shared any images of their wedding day on social media.

News of their marriage comes just four months after Munn opened up about her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis. She shared her painful journey with fans, letting them know that she had luminal B — a swift and aggressive cancer — in both of her breasts, according to People.

“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she said to People during an April interview about her health. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Could Prepare Me’: Olivia Munn Opens Up About Undergoing Four Surgeries In 10 Months)

“It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on,” she told People at the time.

Munn has since undergone a double mastectomy as well as reconstructive surgery.