Man Chased Out Of Store After Allegedly Ejaculating On Woman’s Leg, Video Shows

Philadelphia authorities are on the lookout for a man who was seen being chased out of a Dollar Tree store after allegedly ejaculating on a woman’s leg.

The chaotic video was posted to Twitter and shows a woman screaming and chasing a man running out of the store and into the parking lot.

“Look he fucking nutted on my fucking leg!” the woman behind the camera shouts, showing her leg to the camera, and begins to sob. “You go to hell bitch! Oh my God, he nutted on my leg!” (RELATED: REPORT: Family Of Taekwondo Instructors Save Woman From Sexual Assault Suspect)

NEW: Philadelphia police are searching for a man after he ‘relieved himself’ on a woman’s leg in a Dollar Tree store. The man can be seen running from the store before the woman shows what he did to her leg. “He n*tted on my leg!” the woman can be heard saying. Police say the… pic.twitter.com/TOHpfB5Wch — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024

Store employees claim the alleged assailant in the incident is known to frequent the area and a nearby underpass, which is where they believe he could be parking his car, according to FOX29. Authorities have since posted a photo of the man which shows a clear picture of his face and described him as a 6-foot tall black man around 25 to 30 years old with a short receding hairline and a full beard.

The picture posted by officials shows the man wearing grey shorts and a shirt that reads, “It’s not going to lick itself.”

Philly local and famous rapper Meek Mill joined in on the hunt to look for the man, posting Wednesday on Twitter that he has “2 bands” for his location.