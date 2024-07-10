PIERCE: I Helped Joe Biden Get Elected, But It’s Time For Him To Step Down

President Joe Biden’s debate performance against former President Donald Trump was a stark reminder of the significant challenges facing his campaign and why Biden is the wrong choice. As someone who has spent years working within Democratic politics, I believe it is time for Biden to step down — not just for his own sake, but for the nation’s.

Biden’s performance was marked by troubling signs of frailty and confusion. His halting delivery, frequent stumbles and moments of incoherence have reignited concerns about his fitness for the presidency. These issues were not merely missteps; they highlighted deeper questions about his mental acuity and overall health — concerns that have been brewing for some time.

Rumors about Biden’s mental health have been persistent throughout his presidency. While the White House and Democrats have attempted to downplay these concerns, the president’s recent public appearances have done little to dismiss them. The American people deserve transparency about the health and capabilities of their leader.

The DNC’s changing the primary process this past year to ensure Biden’s nomination without significant opposition has further separated many voters. By excluding potential challengers and forcing a largely uncontested primary, the DNC has denied Democratic voters a true choice and a chance for countless Americans to choose their preferred candidate. This manipulation of the process not only undermines democratic principles but also breeds resentment. Many voters feel they were forced to vote for Biden with no real alternatives, leading to a sense of disenfranchisement and a lack of enthusiasm.

The effects of Biden remaining on the ballot are grim. With his age and health issues becoming increasingly apparent, many voters may choose to stay home rather than cast their vote for a candidate they no longer believe in. This potential drop in voter turnout could have catastrophic consequences in November. The stakes are too high to ignore these warnings.

Adding to the concerns about Biden’s leadership is his limited availability, with Biden stating he is unavailable for critical duties after 8 p.m. This restriction raises serious questions about his ability to handle emergencies and maintain the rigorous schedule required of a president. The American people need a president who is fully engaged and accessible at all times, especially during crises.

Biden is also losing support from crucial groups. The President of the Teamsters, Sean O’Brien, is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention later in July, a move that underscores the labor union’s waning support for Biden. Additionally, Biden’s support among Black voters is eroding, a demographic that has traditionally been a stronghold for the Democratic Party. This decline in support further jeopardizes his re-election prospects and should be a major sign to Biden as well as Democrats that he is not the right candidate for our country right now.

Prominent Democrats and donors have also started to call for Biden to step aside. Damon Lindelof, a notable Democrat donor, recently stressed the necessity for Biden to bow out of the race to prevent further damage to the party. In addition, Disney heiress Abigail Disney has stated she will stop Democratic donations until Biden steps aside. This sentiment is echoed by several Democratic members of Congress including Seth Moulton of Massachusetts; Mike Quigley of Illinois; Angie Craig of Minnesota; Adam Smith of Washington; among others who have openly called on Biden to step aside. Lindelof’s and these representatives’ calls reflect a growing belief that Biden’s continuation as the candidate could cost the Democrats dearly in the upcoming election. Instead of listening to his own party, Biden is putting his ego above that as well as the nation’s interest.

Joe Biden, it is time to put the nation above personal ambition. By clinging to power despite clear signs of inadequacy, you are prioritizing your title over the needs of the American people. For the good of the party and the country, it is time for you to step aside. This is not just about winning an election; it’s about ensuring that the American people have a leader who is up to the task of governing effectively.

In my experience as a political advisor, I have seen firsthand the importance of strong, decisive leadership. The Democratic Party must now show the courage to acknowledge the realities of the situation and take the necessary steps to secure a brighter future. We need a viable election to ensure the American public does not question the results. Trump needs a competitive opponent to validate his candidacy and ensure a robust democratic process. Trump, with his policies and leadership style, is currently the right candidate for addressing the nation’s pressing issues and restoring confidence among voters. It’s time for Biden to step down and make way for a new generation of leadership. America needs a president who can lead the nation, not one who cannot even lead his own party.

Will Pierce is a political consultant and columnist. He served as a Senior Advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential campaign and was a Finance Committee member for the Biden for President campaign in 2020 as well as the DNC until 2023 when he left the Democratic Party. He also served as the National Director for Draft Biden in 2016 and has been a bundler and fundraiser for various Democratic campaigns. Now a consultant for Republican campaigns, he frequently contributes to the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.