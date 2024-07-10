ROOKE: Senate GOP Absent While Dems Force Through Another Biden Win

President Joe Biden is fighting an internal battle to stay the Democrat candidate for president, but that isn’t stopping Republicans from helping him score another win.

Democrats successfully installed Nancy L. Maldonado as United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday with just 4 votes.

Confirmed, 47-43: Executive Calendar #597 Nancy L. Maldonado to be United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) July 8, 2024

Senate Republicans allowed Democrats to vote in this radical leftist to a lifelong court position because they didn’t show up to work for the American people. Eight Republicans failed to cast a vote on Tuesday. If they had, the motion would have failed.

During Maldonado’s Senate confirmation hearing, Utah Sen. Mike Lee questioned her on why a man had to wait four years in prison before she finally heard his case. Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy asked Maldonado about her support for an “assault weapons ban.” (ROOKE: Dems Get Tiniest Bit Of Negative Media Coverage And Immediately Crack Under Pressure)

Nancy Maldonado wants to ban “assault weapons” but admits she doesn’t even know what one is. Why does Pres. Biden think she deserves a lifetime seat on the federal bench? pic.twitter.com/w5yCitqQpd — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 8, 2024

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor in early June to highlight her incompetence and inability to handle the work after she amassed the largest case backlogs of any federal trial court judge in the country. “Confirming Judge Maldonado to [the 7th Circuit] would be taking a judge who has proven herself incapable of swimming in the shallow end of the pool and throwing her into Lake Michigan,” McConnell said.

Still, despite the showmanship and bloviated denouncing of her supposed lack of competence, Republicans failed to block her from taking the seat.

Republican Senators Recorded As Not Voting:

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Idaho Sen. James Risch

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

Florida Sen. Rick Scott

The American people have long let go of the illusion that our elected officials believe they are working for us as our representation in Congress. (ROOKE: The Election Fix Is In But GOP Still Has A Chance To Stop It)

However, when our nation is teetering on the edge of Banana Republic territory as the current president and his regime use the court system to go after American citizens and political dissidents, it seems almost unfathomable that they would allow Biden to install yet another person to the federal courts who will undoubtedly continue the same lawfare playbook. Show up. Do your job. It’s not that hard to vote no against incompetence and tyranny.