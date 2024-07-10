‘Severance’ Season 2 Finally Gets A Release Date After The Best Cliff-Hanger Ever

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers. If you haven’t seen “Severance” season one, go away and watch it right now.

Screams erupted from pockets of the American population Wednesday as we learned we’re finally getting a “Severance” season 2 in January 2025.

I can’t be the only person who keeps repeating that final scene in their heads months, years, after the “Severance” season one finale. Two words keep ricocheting through my mind as Adam Scott’s character Mark Scout and his impeccable talent break my brain: “She’s alive!”

I’ve never seen anything like it. That’s because there is nothing like “Severance” on television. And I am so thrilled it’ll return to our screens on Friday, January 17, 2025, according to Apple TV.

For those who haven’t seen “Severance,” you’re in for a treat. Imagine a world where, when you go to work, you enter a mental state where you know nothing of your life outside of work. When you go home, you have no idea what you’ve spent your day doing. It sounds pretty dystopian, right?

Some of you might think this type of plot might be predictable. “Severance” is anything but predictable. It’ll have you screaming at your screen on multiple occasions. (RELATED: Jesus Doing A Ronald Reagan Impression? Dennis Quaid And ‘The Chosen’ Star Go Viral For Method Moment)

It should come as no surprise that such a superb series boasts Scott, along with Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, and more in the cast. They’ll be joined by Alia Shawkat and an other load of talent in season two, according to Variety.

The season two log line reads: “Mark (Scott) and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.” I kind of love how beige of a description this is. It tells us absolutely nothing, almost like the conversations between Mark, his colleagues, and those who control the severance barrier. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Scrambles As His Biggest Project Collapses Around Him)

Will you be diving back into these liminal spaces with me in January?