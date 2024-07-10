REPORT: Spain 2024 Euro Starter Injured After Security Guard Slips Into His Legs

A starter for Spain’s Euro 2024 team, Álvaro Morata, reportedly suffered an injury Tuesday night when a security guard fell into his legs while trying to remove a fan who had rushed onto the field.

Spain defeated France in the European Championship semi-finals moments before the incident. While trying to take control of the excited fan who leaped onto the field for a selfie, a security guard fell and hit Morata in the legs from behind, according to Fox News. Morata immediately grabbed his leg in pain but continued to celebrate with his team. (RELATED: France’s Kylian Mbappé Breaks His Nose During Euro 2024, Will Not Need Surgery: REPORT)

WATCH:

Security guard chasing after a pitch invader appears to slide into Alvaro Morata, causing his knee to buckle. Hopefully Spanish forward will be alright for Sunday’s final. 🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/Cn0Q5Knlpm — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 9, 2024

Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s coach said that the fan was having a “euphoric” moment and that he does not think that the incident was anything serious, according to USA Today. Rodri, a Spanish midfielder, reportedly said that Morata should be fine by the final.

Spain is set to face England or the Netherlands in Berlin on Sunday, the first time the country has reached the Euro finals since 2012. Morata has started for Spain in five out of the six games in the tournament, scoring once, according to ESPN.

SPAIN ARE IN THE EURO FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2012 🔥 THE NEXT GENERATION OF SPANISH FOOTBALL HAS ARRIVED 🇪🇸‼️ pic.twitter.com/xRfQTUACwH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 9, 2024

Throughout the tournament, fans have also targeted Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Kylian Mbappé of France, forcing security to step in and escort them away, Fox News reported.