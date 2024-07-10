Texas Rangers Have Launched A Robot Bartender To Serve Drinks To Fans During MLB All-Star Week

Cool, sure, but I can’t help but to worry about a robot takeover.

If you're a Texas Rangers fan planning on taking a visit soon to Globe Life Field, or if you're about to head over to Arlington for the upcoming All-Star festivities, be prepared to meet a robot bartender. Yes, you read that correctly.

Ahead of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the stadium launched their first robot bartender with the name of ADAM. Featured in the technology is artificial intelligence, sensors that are advanced and two arms that are … well … robotic! They’ll be used to serve drinks, obviously, while working with human bartenders.

At Section 111’s entrance, ADAM can be found at the concessions bar, serving Whiskey Sours, Lemon Drops, other classic cocktails and a few different mocktails.