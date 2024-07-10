‘Trans’ Biological Male Once Housed In Women’s Prison Ordered To Stand Trial For Rape, Witness Intimidation

A “trans-identifying” man previously housed in a California women’s prison was ordered to stand trial for two counts of rape and one count of attempting to dissuade a witness from testifying, according to Madera County Superior Court documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

The inmate, Tremaine Carroll, has an extensive criminal record. At 17 years old, Carroll and several other men allegedly broke into an apartment, kidnapped two women and sexually assaulted one of the victims, according to separate 2017 court documents. The women’s rights organizations Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), Woman II Woman, Women Are Real and Sac TERF Central attended the preliminary hearing for People v. Tremaine Carroll on July 8.

“It was incredibly refreshing to see a court refuse to bend to Gender Ideology,” WoLF stated.

We are here for the preliminary hearing of Tremaine Carroll, a male inmate facing 2 counts of forcible rape and witness intimidation, committed IN the women’s prison. SB132 is cruel and inhuman punishment for women. #KPSS #StopSB132 pic.twitter.com/fKbWPFhuMD — WoLF (@WomensLibFront) July 8, 2024

WoLF is fighting a California law that allows trans-identifying men to be housed in women’s prisons. WoLF published a press release in May of 2024 after the district court dismissed the lawsuit, Chandler v. CDCR, which challenged the constitutionality of Senate Bill (SB) 132.

SB 132, the “Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act,” allows male inmates to reside in women’s correctional facilities if the men identify as “women or non-binary.” (RELATED: Supreme Court Clears Way For Transgender Inmate’s Lawsuit To Continue Against Men’s Prison)

The case was dismissed on the grounds that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) could not be a defendant because it had immunity under the Eleventh Amendment, according to the press release.

One of the witnesses at the July hearing referenced SB 132 and said the law was the reason Carroll was placed in the women’s prison, according to WoLF,

The feminist group argued SB 132 “intentionally” provides dangerous men with “access to a large pool of victims.”

The 2017 court documents also states that in prison, “Carroll received 14 RVRs — Rules Violation Reports — for serious rule violations between 2001 and 2015.” One of these violations derived from Carroll’s 1999 conviction for “possession of a metal wire shank.”

Yesterday we travelled to bear witness to the preliminary hearing of Mr Tremaine Carroll, a convicted male kidnapper who thanks to @GavinNewsom and SB132 was housed in the women’s prison where it is alleged he forcibly raped a female inmate. Women should never be purposefully put… https://t.co/KgM3MMn2u8 pic.twitter.com/8oD2o1Am8s — Sac TERF Central (@Sac_TERF_Ca) July 9, 2024

California is not the only state where male inmates have allegedly sexually assaulted women. In Wisconsin, a female inmate alleged in a 2023 lawsuit that a trans-identifying male inmate sexually assaulted her at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

Over half of the transgender “women” in Wisconsin prisons have been convicted of Sex Crimes. Disgusting! Doesn’t exactly fit the narrative… pic.twitter.com/Hr2olQAH1L — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) August 24, 2023

Data from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project revealed half of Wisconsin’s transgender female inmates were convicted of at least one count of sexual abuse or assault, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported in 2023.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.