USMNT Finally Fires Gregg Berhalter After Disastrous Copa América, And Now It’s Time To Gear Up For World Cup Glory

And just like that, I feel so much more comfortable about the 2026 World Cup — now we just need to hire the right guy.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) soccer program has finally (and gloriously) decided to fire their manager Gregg Berhalter, effective immediately. The U.S. Soccer Federation made the official announcement Wednesday evening. (RELATED: Argentina Soccer President Combats Heat In The Most Rich And Powerful Way Imaginable — Having A Personal Sweat-Wiper)

Berhalter’s firing comes after USMNT‘s horrendous showing at the 2024 Copa América, where the team failed to get out of the group stage after suffering losses to both Panama and Uruguay. And this embarrassment came while the United States was hosting the tournament on our soil — completely unacceptable!

Out of their five appearances in the Copa, it was the first time ever that USMNT couldn’t get out of their group. And to make it even worse, it was the first time in history that U.S. Soccer was bounced in the group stage of a World Cup, Copa América or Gold Cup that was on United States soil.

Gregg Berhalter has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately » https://t.co/sHi1ss2QDe pic.twitter.com/pkHAiCRGnP — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) July 10, 2024

And holy hell, I love how quickly USMNT removed Berhalter from their website! I had to cook up a little clip celebrating that:

USMNT already taking Gregg Berhalter off their website is true glory. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jBepcgWMEG — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 10, 2024

We’ll discuss potential candidates at a future date, we’re partying tonight!