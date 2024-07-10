Newly Surfaced Video Shows Man Allegedly Dragging Woman’s Body In Sleeping Bag

A newly surfaced video shows a man allegedly dragging a woman’s body in a sleeping bag on the streets of New York City, New York Post reported Wednesday.

Chad Irish, a 55-year-old ex-convict, has been charged with second-degree murder following the discovery of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams’ body on a Manhattan sidewalk. Williams was fatally shot in the back of the head before her body was discarded next to a pile of trash, according to the New York Post. Newly surfaced surveillance footage appears to show Irish, who is wheelchair-bound, using his motorized wheelchair to transport Williams’ body in a sleeping bag on a dolly.

Ex-con charged with murder of NYC woman, 31, as video shows him dragging body in sleeping bag with electric wheelchair https://t.co/rdPicZDxTp pic.twitter.com/SrolxcnEDT — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2024

The footage shows Irish reportedly struggling with the dolly along the sidewalk, pausing to adjust the sleeping bag and trash bags attached to it, the outlet stated. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny indicated this surveillance video was crucial in leading to Irish’s arrest. Irish also faces charges for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and concealment of a human corpse.

When Irish was transported from a Manhattan police station, he appeared disoriented and confused, unable to provide coherent answers to reporters’ questions about the incident, New York Post reported. Locals in the NYCHA building where Irish lived expressed their suspicions and confrontations with him.

EXCLUSIVE:

Security video shows a man in a motorized wheelchair dragging what appears to be the same sleeping bag 31 yr old Yazmeen Williams’ body was found in@CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/LVVblnFAdy — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) July 9, 2024

One resident, Antowne Frazier, recounted confronting Irish, who initially claimed the contents of the bag were just garbage. “I asked him what he did with that young girl,” Frazier told New York Post. “I asked him what was in the bag. He said it was garbage, it was dirty clothes he had to put out.” (RELATED: Twice Jailed For Two Different Murders, 83-Year-Old Charged Again After Police Find Head In Apartment)

Other residents described Irish as a drug addict who despite his wheelchair use, could actually walk, according to the New York Post. Irish’s criminal history includes 21 prior arrests, and he has a twin brother who also has a criminal record.