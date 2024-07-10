Commanders Are Returning Part Of Their History With Gold Pants … Could We Ever Get The Full Thing With The Redskins?

God, I’d love to see the return of the “Washington Redskins” brand … how iconic that would be.

The Washington Commanders haven’t worn their gold pants since the 2018 campaign, but that’s all about to change here in 2024 as they’ll be making a comeback as a part of the team’s uniform rotation.

Released Tuesday, Washington showcased the historic pants in multiple photos. (RELATED: Steelers’ Cameron Sutton Suspended 8 Games For Violating NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy)

For over 40 years, the gold pants were a signature piece of the organization’s uniforms, this following their relocation from Boston before the 1937 season.

Washington began to use the gold in 1937, and all the way to the end of the 1978 campaign, it stayed in the team’s rotation. In 1979, the franchise then made the move to nix the gold and transitioned to burgundy pants and also white ones.

From there, it was hit and miss, with the Commanders last using them in 2018.

⭐️ Gold pants are officially BACK in our rotation ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NitScuxMYV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2024

Uniform closet is getting an upgrade 😮‍💨 #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/7il3rs49ys — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2024

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III had an interesting tweet after the pants reveal, and it had to do with the iconic Washington Redskins brand.

Dear Washington Commanders fans, this is a safe space. Would you be happy if the old logo was brought back? pic.twitter.com/89njVJdLCd — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 9, 2024

Without a doubt, the vast majority of Commanders fans would support a return of the Redskins — the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) has been talking heavily about that for years now.