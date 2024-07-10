Woman Sues Famous Composer Danny Elfman For Denying He Allegedly Served Her Martini Filled With Semen

A woman sued famous composer Danny Elfman for denying her allegation that he served her martini filled with semen, TMZ reported.

Nomi Abadi filed a defamation lawsuit against composer Elfman, claiming he publicly lied about an incident involving her, as reported in a Rolling Stone article. Abadi alleges that during a visit to Elfman’s studio Aug. 2016, he gave her a martini glass filled with what she described as a semen-like substance, which she found repulsive due to its odor, according to TMZ.

The situation escalated when Elfman allegedly made an inappropriate comment linking the scenario to Donald Trump and reacted negatively when she expressed her political preference for Bernie Sanders, reportedly saying, “We can’t have a Jew running our country,” the outlet reported.

In the lawsuit, Abadi accuses Danny of defaming her by denying her allegations that he masturbated in front of her on several occasions and touched her inappropriately, TMZ reported. She asserts these incidents did occur, claiming his falsehoods have damaged her career and harmed her health. Abadi is seeking damages from Elfman. (RELATED: Nickelodeon Star Matthew Underwood Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Allegations Against Agent)

Elfman, known for his work as a film score composer and as the lead singer of Oingo Boingo, denied these allegations. His representatives have countered Abadi’s claims by stating the substance in the glass was Cetaphil, a moisturizing cream, TMZ reported. This response came after a reported settlement where Elfman paid Abadi $830,000 to resolve a sexual harassment allegation.