16 Suspected Terrorists Arrested Following Entry Into US Amid Federal Oversight Failures

Authorities arrested 16 suspected terrorists across the country, New York Post reported.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified 400 migrants smuggled into the United States through networks linked to ISIS, according to the New York Post. As of June 26, officials are still searching for 50 of these individuals. This situation is exacerbated by an additional 90 suspected terrorists who were intercepted at the Southern Border up to June 20 this year.

The agency has traced instances of 16 suspects, spread from California to North Carolina, who managed to blend in with the vast influx of migrants in recent years, New York Post reported. These suspects were later identified through FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts.

Seamus Hughes, a terrorism expert at the University of Nebraska Omaha, expressed concerns about the scale of these breaches, indicating a systemic issue rather than isolated incidents. “Alarm bells are ringing, and it is a significant concern for law enforcement,” Hughes told New York Post.

Notable among the arrested alleged terrorists was Carlos Obed Yepez-Bedoya, a Colombian national captured in Texas just before a visit by former President Donald Trump to Eagle Pass. Yepez-Bedoya, found to be on the terror watch list, was suspected of affiliations with an undisclosed terrorist organization, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Sanctuary Cities Crack Down On Shelter Programs After Rolling Out Red Carpet For Illegal Migrants)

In a coordinated effort spanning multiple states, eight Tajik nationals were arrested June after initially crossing the border near San Diego six months prior. Despite initial assessments clearing them of terrorist ties, further investigations linked them to discussions about bomb-making while in the U.S, the outlet reported.

A potentially catastrophic incident was averted in Virginia when an alleged Jordanian terrorist attempted to enter Quantico Marine Corps Base. The suspect, along with a compatriot, was stopped by vigilant guards after they tried to force entry. Basel Bassel Ebbadi reportedly openly admitted to intentions of bomb-making upon his detention at the border in El Paso, Texas, according to the New York Post.