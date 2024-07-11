Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams Tease A Potential Reunion, And I Refuse To Get Down With This Party

No! No! No! No! NO!

If you ask New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a possible reunion with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, he’ll tell you straight up that it needs to happen.

Rodgers was recently in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament and happened to get in a conversation about his former teammate — and boy oh boy, it’s like he’s in love. And here’s the biggest thing that came out of the scene: He said that he wants to play with Adams … “again.”

“I love Davante. Can’t wait to play with him … again,” said Rodgers while on the course Thursday. (RELATED: Titans Scoop Up Three-Time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams In Free Agency)

What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Adams had this same sentiment recently during a showing on “Up & Adams,” saying that Rodgers has been chirpin’ at him about it.

“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear,” said Adams. “But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that.”

In eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers and Adams tallied a whopping 8,121 receiving yards together.

Here’s Rodgers at the American Century Championship:

“I love Davante Adams. I can’t wait to play with him… again.” – Aaron Rodgers 👀👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/YDfBTqsHSj — PFF (@PFF) July 11, 2024

My Miami Dolphins fandom CANNOT let this happen! Where’s my pitchfork at?!