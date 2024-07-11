Grocery Stores Introduce Ammo Vending Machines For Round-The-Clock Bullet Supply

A Texas-based company has been installing ammo vending machines across the country, CBS News reported.

American Rounds introduced ammunition vending machines, marking a shift in how firearm ammunition is distributed in the United States. These machines, located in retail spots across Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas, offer 24/7 access to ammunition. The company claims this setup boosts consumer convenience by avoiding the usual retail constraints, according to CBS News.

“Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines,” the company said in a statement, CBS News reported. “Our machines are as easy to use as an ATM.”

Ammo vending machines offer “24/7” access to bullets at some U.S. grocery stores

https://t.co/kjimEBPp6c — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 11, 2024

American Rounds emphasizes that these machines integrate advanced security features, including artificial intelligence that conducts card scanning and facial recognition to verify the identity and age of purchasers, the outlet reported. Compliance with federal regulations is mandatory, with all transactions requiring buyers to be at least 21 years old. This process involves scanning a driver’s license for age verification, corroborated through a facial recognition scan. (RELATED: Defense Official Says European Ammo Production Is Leaving America In The Dust. That’s Nonsense, Experts Say)

The strategic placement of these vending machines in states like Oklahoma, Alabama, and Texas, where there are no requirements for permits, licenses, or registration for gun purchases, aligns with local legislative norms, the outlet added. Critics, such as Nick Suplina from Everytown for Gun Safety, argue that placing ammunition vending machines in general retail locations may contribute to the normalization of firearms in everyday environments.

“In a country awash in guns and ammo, where guns are the leading cause of deaths for kids, we don’t need to further normalize the sale and promotion of these products,” Suplina said, CBS News reported.