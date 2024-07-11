Editorial

Angel Reese Keeps Her Historic Double-Double Streak Alive By The Skin Of Her Teeth, And Despite Her Atrocious Shooting

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 05: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts during the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Angel is still rollin’! (Technically)

Angel Reese, the Caitlin Clark-hating superstar for the Chicago Sky, kept her historic WNBA double-double streak alive Thursday night against the New York Liberty — extending it to 15 games.

To be exact, she had a stat line of 10 points and 10 rebounds, just getting the double-double by the skin of her teeth. (RELATED: Embarrassing: Sky’s Angel Reese Extends Her Double-Double Streak To 14 By Literally Begging Her Teammate For The Ball)

With her shooting, it was absolutely horrendous, missing over 70% of her shots that she put up. In total, she went 5-17 from the field, but as you see, she obviously kept shooting until she got her double-figure in points. In fact, if you look at the official game log, 10 of her misses came from layups. (LMAO)

Oh, but it gets even worse, multiple of her layups were blocked — here’s one for example:

But despite the embarrassing performance, Angel got her double-double.

With that being said though, we all know this streak would have died Wednesday night if she didn’t literally beg for the ball.

Some people just have no shame and don’t care how they get success, and Angel Reese is a class-A example of that.