Beijing Angry After US, NATO Members Issue Strongest Condemnation Of China Yet

Beijing expressed ire at NATO on Thursday after the U.S. alliance members issued their strongest condemnation of China yet.

Alliance members in Washington, D.C. for NATO’s annual summit this week signed a joint declaration Wednesday decrying China as a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. In response, Beijing warned NATO on Thursday not to “provoke confrontation” and accused the alliance of “scaremongering” about China’s involvement with Russia. (RELATED: China Holding Military Exercises Just Hundreds Of Miles From US Base In Europe)

“To create imaginary enemies to justify its existence and act out of area is NATO’s go-to tactic. To falsely picture China as a ‘systemic challenge’ and vilify China’s domestic and foreign policies is a case in point,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters on Thursday. “On Ukraine, NATO insists that China is responsible. That is ill-motivated and makes no sense.”

China and Russia have dramatically strengthened their relationship since Moscow was sanctioned by the West in 2022, bolstering economic and trade agreements and enhancing political and strategic communications. Chinese state defense contractors have sent Russia a variety of dual-use technologies that have civilian purposes but have been used by Russia’s military to wage war against Ukraine, including fighter jet parts, body armor, drones and rifles, which has drawn warnings from the U.S. and NATO.

Lin claimed Thursday that China has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine war and appeared to hint that NATO was responsible for the ongoing conflict.

“China’s objective and just position on Ukraine and the constructive role we’ve played are widely recognized by the international community,” Lin told reporters. “Who exactly is ‘enabling’ the conflict? The international community is not blind. We urge NATO to reflect on the root causes of the crisis and NATO’s own behavior.”

“Don’t bring instability to the Asia-Pacific after it has done so to Europe,” Lin said.

China firmly opposes the US disinformation about so-called China’s support for Russia’s defense industry. We deplore and reject the accusation. pic.twitter.com/XiDkizNZYH — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 11, 2024

The alliance members addressed their concerns about China’s increasingly apparent role in the Russia-Ukraine war as a “threat” to regional security and condemned Beijing’s and Russia’s “no-limits” relationship. The joint declaration urged China to uphold its United Nations’ agreements and disband any material support for Russia’s invasion, while opening the door to “constructive engagement” with Beijing.

“At the same time, we are boosting our shared awareness, enhancing our resilience and preparedness, and protecting against [China’s] coercive tactics and efforts to divide the Alliance,” the joint declaration reads.

The NATO summit, led by President Joe Biden, began on Tuesday and will end Thursday. The summit has centered around NATO members’ increasing security commitments to each other and Ukraine and a promise to eventually bring Kyiv into the alliance fold.

Biden is expected to host a press conference and take questions from reporters at the conclusion of the summit on Thursday.

The State Department and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.