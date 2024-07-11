Alert: Biden Has Lost Late Night Comedians

When America’s preeminent late night comedians turn on the president, you know it’s only a matter of time before he loses the country. And boy, are they not mincing words.

Stephen Colbert, the man who danced with COVID vaccine mascots, called on President Joe Biden to step down in his opening monologue. It’s for the “greater goodest,” he said, an unexpected dig at Biden’s inability to speak.

Colbert jumps ship! Calls for Biden to bow out. pic.twitter.com/cMT9ww9ttR — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 10, 2024

Colbert’s mentor, Jon Stewart, also said Biden should at least consider stepping down, using his 15-minute monologue to mock years of Biden’s “troubling moments of discontent.”

Jon Stewart on Biden. Watch it all pic.twitter.com/CiGqWt1kkr — Gabriel Gatehouse (@ggatehouse) July 9, 2024

And funniest of all, Jimmy Fallon did a sketch on a fake conversation between the president and Nancy Pelosi, where the former House Speaker refused to accept that Biden is running.

Good Morning X-World. 🇺🇸

When you lose late night TV the end is near as Jimmy Fallon mocks Biden and Pelosi on whether he should drop out. pic.twitter.com/7ggQxrRi3g — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) July 11, 2024

America doesn’t have comedians anymore; we have liberal political hacks wearing the skin-coat of comedy. Yet for millions of Americans, late night “comedy” shows are a trusted source of news and opinion.

This started under Stewart: he sold the idea that sophisticated political commentary is really just a series of snarky one-liner smackdowns. Viewers got the best of both worlds: fun, accessible political insight that simultaneously convinced them they were smarter-than-average for agreeing. But of course, the jokes mostly went one way. Stewart single-handedly turned late comedy into MSNBC for people who don’t have the attention span for any information that doesn’t come with a punchline. Everyone after him has just been a dollar store knock-off.

As the comedians continue to roast Biden, millions of their low-information viewers will see new political opinions uploaded into their brains. If Biden’s lost the late night hosts, it’s only a matter of time before he loses the American people.