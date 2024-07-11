Newly Released Footage Shows Moment Car Crashes Into Nail Salon, Killing 4, Injuring 9

Security cam footage released Wednesday shows the moment an alleged drunk driver barreled into a Long Island nail salon, leaving four dead and nine injured.

The incident took place at the Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park, New York, on June 28, according to the New York Post (NYP). The newly released footage of the incident was posted to Instagram Wednesday.

In the video, an SUV appears to be driving quickly across a busy street, going airborne for a moment before it ultimately jumped a curb, crashing into the local nail salon.

Just moments before it hit the nail salon, an unidentified man appeared to be leaving a nearby business, getting into his vehicle, seemingly unfazed by the incident. Bystanders from a nearby store can then be seen rushing out to see what happened. (RELATED: NFL Player Lonnie Phelps Arrested After Allegedly Drunk Driving, Crashing Into Restaurant).

The alleged drunk driver, Steven Schwally, 64, reportedly admitted to police he drank 18 beers prior to the incident, according to the NYP.

The crash left four dead, including an off-duty New York Police Department (NYPD) cop, 31-year-old Emilia Rennhack, who was reportedly in the process of getting her nails done for a wedding later that day, the outlet noted.

Meizi Zhang, 40, Yan Xu, 41, and Jiancai Chen, 37, were the other victims killed in the crash, the NYP reported. A 12-year-old girl was among one of the victims injured in the incident, the outlet reported.

Schwally was arraigned on driving while intoxicated charges on July 1 and is being held on a $1 million bail, according to The Post. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.