Chicago Plans To Clear Out Homeless Encampment Ahead Of Democratic Convention

Chicago is preparing to clear out a homeless camp prior to the Democratic Party’s national convention in August, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Almost all of the 22 people who live in the camp, which is the largest in the city, agreed to move to a shelter ahead of the July 17 deadline, according to the Sun-Times. One local official cited security concerns ahead of the event as the reason for clearing out the camp, claiming that it may be required by federal authorities. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Defends Spending Campaign Funds On Makeup By Touting Support Of ‘Black And Brown-Owned’ Small Businesses)

“We do know that Homeland Security could come and ask, and that thoroughfare along Roosevelt Road is a place that we anticipate individuals who are staying at McCormick Place will be traveling to the United Center … my plan is to make sure that we are thoughtful, that we are doing it in a trauma-informed way and that it’s not disruptive,” Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze said, according to the Sun-Times.

Democrats are coming to town soon, so Chicago finally sees it as appropriate to do something about homelessness. pic.twitter.com/T1mnemoSiw — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 11, 2024

The city’s homeless population has tripled since 2023, growing from 6,139 to 18,836, the Sun-Times reported.

Some of the homeless who resided in the tent city were skeptical of the city’s efforts to provide assistance for permanent housing.

“They just want us to get out of here,” one 57-year-old told the Sun-Times.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” a former truck driver named Chris said, according to the Sun-Times

The Supreme Court ruled in June that an Oregon city’s ban on camping on public property does not violate the Eighth Amendment.

