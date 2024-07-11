Editorial

Reds’ Hunter Greene Strikes Out First Six Batters In Dominant Performance Against Rockies

BLOG
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 06: Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park on July 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Hunter Greene was on absolute fire Thursday afternoon!

Imagine being a MLB starting pitcher and in your first inning of action, you strike all three batters in your path. It would obviously be a pretty damn good feeling. Now, imagine going into the second inning and you do the exact same thing to K your first six batters. Oh, yeah, now we’re cookin’! (RELATED: Texas Rangers Have Launched A Robot Bartender To Serve Drinks To Fans During MLB All-Star Week)

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene did just that in a game against the Colorado Rockies, showing out to Reds fans in full force at Great American Ballpark.

In the first, Greene threw 16 pitches to sit down shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, second baseman Brendan Rodgers and third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Greene tossed 15 pitches to take out center fielder Brenton Doyle, right fielder Jake Cave and first baseman Michael Toglia in the second inning.

I’m not sure what the over was on Greene, but I imagine that you gotta be a happy gambler if you took that bet — six strikeouts in the first two innings of the game?

Even if it was set at 8.5, for example, you’d feel comfortable as hell knowing that you’re about to cash. These are the kinds of performances sports bettors dream of!

And speaking of, I’ve got some more baseball action tonight:

“Palm trees and checks” … I couldn’t have said it better myself. *wink*