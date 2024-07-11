Reds’ Hunter Greene Strikes Out First Six Batters In Dominant Performance Against Rockies

Hunter Greene was on absolute fire Thursday afternoon!

Imagine being a MLB starting pitcher and in your first inning of action, you strike all three batters in your path. It would obviously be a pretty damn good feeling. Now, imagine going into the second inning and you do the exact same thing to K your first six batters. Oh, yeah, now we’re cookin’! (RELATED: Texas Rangers Have Launched A Robot Bartender To Serve Drinks To Fans During MLB All-Star Week)

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene did just that in a game against the Colorado Rockies, showing out to Reds fans in full force at Great American Ballpark.

In the first, Greene threw 16 pitches to sit down shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, second baseman Brendan Rodgers and third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Hunter Greene, K’ing the Side in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/1HXUOfdbiE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 11, 2024

Greene tossed 15 pitches to take out center fielder Brenton Doyle, right fielder Jake Cave and first baseman Michael Toglia in the second inning.

Hunter Greene has struck out the first 6 batters of the game! 😲 pic.twitter.com/iNN1RECGab — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2024

I’m not sure what the over was on Greene, but I imagine that you gotta be a happy gambler if you took that bet — six strikeouts in the first two innings of the game?

Even if it was set at 8.5, for example, you’d feel comfortable as hell knowing that you’re about to cash. These are the kinds of performances sports bettors dream of!

