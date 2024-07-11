‘Journalism No-No’: Jake Tapper Rips Biden Campaign, Radio Station For Editing Interview

CNN host Jake Tapper ripped a Milwaukee radio station Thursday for editing an interview at President Joe Biden’s campaign’s behest.

The station, Civic Media, agreed to remove two short segments of the interview at the behest of the Biden campaign following his infamous debate performance calls for him to withdraw from the 2024 race.

“We should note, like, this is a big journalism no-no, editing out an answer because the politician and his campaign didn’t like it or … he didn’t like the way he came across,” Tapper said. “I don’t know exactly the reason, maybe we’ll find out from the Biden campaign, someday.”

The first edited segment featured Biden saying he has “more blacks in [his] administration” than any other president historically, namely cabinet positions. The other removed segment involved the president appearing to struggle with words as he criticized former President Donald Trump’s response to a 1989 rape of a woman who jogged in Central Park.

Jake Tapper rips a Milwaukee radio station for editing an interview at the Biden campaign’s behest pic.twitter.com/x98GYtfYco — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2024

Alencia Johnson, a former senior adviser of the Biden campaign, said this incident makes it more difficult for Democrats to clean up concerns about Biden’s age and mental acuity that have significantly arisen since the June 27 debate.

“This isn’t helpful, but at the same time we have to continue to get him out there because right now, he is the nominee and we have to keep talking about the threat on the other side,” she said.

The president is making more appearances with the media to quell concerns about his ability to serve a second term. He participated in a sit-down interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Sunday where he answers questions about his debate performance and political future, and will host a rare press conference Thursday evening.

Stephanopoulos expressed doubt Biden “can serve four more years” in street footage following the interview.

Thirteen congressional Democrats have called on the president to withdraw from the race relating to concerns he cannot defeat Trump.