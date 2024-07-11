Demi Moore’s Upcoming Horror Movie Receives 13-Minute Standing Ovation. We See Why

The teaser trailer for an upcoming horror movie starring Demi Moore dropped Thursday and it looks absolutely insane.

“The Substance” received a 13-minute standing ovation after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, according to Deadline. And even after just watching the teaser trailer from Mubi, I can totally see why this bizarre film will do so well.

Described as an “explosive feminist take on body horror,” it stars Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. The story follows Moore’s character’s fading celebrity, which she attempts to revive with a black-market drug. “The Substance” allows for a type of cell replication that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

It looks like the team really went for it with the use of liminal space in this one. Writer-director Coralie Fargeat should probably start clearing her mantle now, to be honest. She’s already won Best Screenplay at Cannes, and it seems just in the right vein of weird and topical to go gangbusters with critics and movie buffs. (RELATED: Here’s Why Dennis Quaid May Become One Of The Most Legendary Artists In History)

However, we are in the middle of the Death of Cinema. People simply don’t want to go to watch films in giant sweaty rooms filled with strangers anymore. We want to stay home, watching our entertainment in peace and quiet (and without breaking the bank). So we’ll see if this one makes it into the full pop culture sphere. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Gets Official 2024 Release Date)

But whether it’s in the theater or on a streaming service, this is one of the few horror movies I am genuinely excited to watch. What do you think?