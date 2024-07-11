‘If I Really Wanted To Piss Them Off’: Dem Senator Says Office Received Thousands Of Calls From Voters About Biden

Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado told Semafor on Thursday that his office has received thousands of phone calls expressing discontent with President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

Some Senate Democrats have expressed concern about Biden’s candidacy privately, but only one member of the conference, Senator Peter Welch of Vermont, has publicly called for him to step aside. The Colorado senator told Semafor he believes some Democrats may hold off until this week’s NATO Summit concludes to openly express their dissent.

“I think many senators are listening to their constituents,” Hickenlooper reportedly said. “We’ve had, in the last week or so, over 3,000 emails, phone calls in Colorado.”

The opinions in the messages skewed “90-10 against Biden,” the senator told Semafor. (RELATED: REPORT: Anti-Biden Volcano Is About To Erupt, And Nancy Pelosi Is Fueling It)

“These are people that are not donors. These are not elite. They’re not in the Beltway,” Hickenlooper reportedly said in a clear knock against the President’s claims that party elites are the ones trying to push him out of the race.

“So if I really wanted to piss them off, I could come out and say how great this campaign is going. I’m not sure I believe that,” Hickenlooper told Semafor, doubling down on his grim view of the campaign and the background of those resisting Biden.

