Don Lemon Says Black Men Like Trump Because He’s ‘Teflon’ And Not ‘A Cuck’

Former CNN host Don Lemon said during a podcast released Thursday that he believes former President Donald Trump appeals to black men because he’s not weak.

Black males are drawn to Trump due to his boldness and independence, Lemon said on the “On Brand with Donny Deutsch” podcast. (RELATED: Dems’ Black, Latino Advantage Has Massively Shrunk Under Biden, Polls Show)

WATCH:

‘He’s … Teflon’: Don Lemon Says Black Men Like Trump Because He’s Not ‘A Cuck’ pic.twitter.com/wzrjc3kvy8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2024

“I also think that it’s aspirational, much like rap and hip-hop music is aspirational. … Women live in reality for the most part and I think many times men live in with aspiration and I think … maybe some people want to be like Trump, maybe they want their own airplane, maybe they like that he doesn’t have to answer to anybody,” Lemon said.

“He’s also Teflon, it appears to be, and who doesn’t want that? It’s kind of a dude thing, like, ‘Hey, you can’t touch,’ you know?” Lemon continued. “I get the same thing with young guys. I call it the ‘bro-dudes’ that are, you know, the [Joe] Rogan sort of podcast type … And I’m not trying to disparage anyone, but it’s true. It’s just sort of the rules, ‘there are no rules for me. I don’t have to get a vaccine, I don’t have to wear a mask, I don’t have to abide by any rules.’ And I think that’s appealing because Trump is like that.”

Deutsch chimed in to say there is a “definition of masculinity” that suggests people who follow rules are “somewhat castrated.”

“Weak. A cuck. Soy boy,” Lemon responded, with Deutsch bursting into laughter.

Trump has the backing of 26% of likely black voters and 67% of them say the United States is heading in the wrong direction under President Joe Biden, according to a June New York Times/Siena College poll.

Democratic strategist James Carville and Deutsch sounded the alarm about men and particularly “Hispanic males” abandoning the Democratic Party during a June episode of the “On Brand” podcast.

“We have a huge male problem all across the board, but particularly — I hate this term but I’ll use it — ‘communities of color,’ as if all the people that are not white are the same. It’s stupid,” Carville said. “And I do think, and people got a little upset with me when I told The New York Times, I think Democratic culture has too many preachy females. It’s too much, ‘Don’t eat hamburgers, don’t watch football, wear a condom.’ Like, man, shit, leave me alone, okay? I’ve got a goddamn life to lead. You know, a guy works at a tire repair shop in suburban Atlanta, motherfucker’s working 50 hours a week, making $16.50 an hour, and he wants to watch the football game, and he wants to smoke dope and drink beer.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.