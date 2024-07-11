‘Great Job, Joe!’: Donald Trump Mocks Biden’s Gaffes At Solo Press Conference

Former President Donald Trump mocked gaffes made by President Joe Bide during a solo press conference Thursday evening.

Trump took to Truth Social during Biden’s roughly hour-long conference following growing calls within his party to step aside as the nominee. Trump started out by calling out Biden’s “big boy” press conference, referring to a title Biden officials called the event last week. (RELATED: ‘Eating Up Clock’: Historian Says Biden Withdrawal ‘Less Likely’ Every Day)

“Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!” Trump posted.

Trump continued to post two additional videos in which Biden could be seen struggling to finish his statements as he stuttered through them.

“Crooked Joe has a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome!” Trump additionally wrote.

Biden received major backlash following his poor debate performance against Trump last month in which he struggled to finish some of his thoughts, as well as having a freezing moment mid-statement. After the event, Democratic pundits immediately began to question Biden’s mental fitness and his ability to fulfill a second term.

As a growing list of Congressional Democrats have called for Biden to step aside, Democratic Vermont Senator Peter Welch became the first within the Senate on Wednesday to publicly ask for Biden to withdraw. Additionally, Democratic National Committee (DNC) member James Zogby submitted a letter early July to the leaders outlining a plan in which the party could have a potential “controlled process” in order to draft a new nominee.

Post-debate polls have shown not only do some Democrats have doubts about Biden, but 72% of Americans no longer believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve in office, according to a CBS/YouGov poll. National polls have also shown Trump gaining among voters, as the latest The Economist/YouGov poll conducted on July 7-9 shows Trump with a three-point lead at 43% of the support, with Biden at 40% and 7% total for other independent and Green party candidates.