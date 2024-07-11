EXCLUSIVE: Lee Greenwood To Speak At Republican National Convention

American singer-songwriter and saxophonist Lee Greenwood is expected to speak Tuesday at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to sources familiar with the schedule.

Greenwood, who has faced criticism for his support of Trump and who has been selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles with the former president, will take the stage at the convention to give a speech about the importance of the 2024 presidential election.

Tuesday’s platform for the Convention is Make America Safe Once Again.

“Once iconic American cities and communities have become hollowed out, dystopian nightmares thanks to Joe Biden and Democrats’ ‘woke’ soft-on-crime and open border policies. In Joe Biden’s America, unvetted illegal aliens and deranged criminals are free to roam the streets and terrorize everyday Americans, all while law enforcement is demonized,” the RNC’s release states regarding Tuesday’s agenda. “Cartels have overrun our border, flooding our neighborhoods with enough deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine to kill every American multiple times over. President Donald J. Trump will stand up for our law enforcement and put an end to the senseless crime spree and drug flow that plague America.”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Greenwood (@theleegreenwood)

Greenwood is known for his song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” which was released in 1984.

The convention kicks off Sunday and will go through Thursday night.