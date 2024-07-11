It Is Hard To Disagree With Hugh Grant’s ‘Miserable’ Rant About Modern Life

Beloved British actor Hugh Grant went off Tuesday upon learning that a local movie theater was closing down.

“Fulham Rd cinema closing after 94 years. Strangely unbearable,” Grant told followers in a social media post. “Let’s all sit at home and watch ‘content’ on ‘streaming.’ While scrolling. Miserable face emoji.” And I hate to say it, but this is exactly what is happening … and it is a huge issue.

Just look at the epic failure of Kevin Costner’s massive first installment of his “Horizon: An American Saga” movie franchise. The film had an estimated $100 million budget, $38 million of which was Costner’s own cash. He brought in just $11 million on his opening weekend. The film will now head to streaming services, and the second installment’s release has been postponed.

A local movie theater closing down in the U.S. doesn’t really sound like a big deal. But in Britain, where it always rains, you often have two options for recreational activities (that don’t include Indian takeaways): pub or cinema.

Sure, kids are allowed in pubs, but the cinema is still very much part of the family tradition. It is a third place where friends and families can get together and share in something that isn’t an Indian takeaway. Losing these spaces means more and more people will turn to doom scrolling. And the more we scroll, the more “miserable face” we get.

I don’t know about you guys, but those days when I can put my phone away and exist in a non-digital reality are always my best. I’m down for a binge-watch as much as the next person. But it is never as fun when the person sitting next to you is busy reading Twitter while you’re trying to delve into escapism. (RELATED: Stop Thinking We’re Safe. This Is How Easy It Is For Nations And Civilizations To Fail)

For these reasons, and probably more, it is hard to disagree with Grant’s very British take on this very British problem.