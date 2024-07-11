US Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley Has Somebody Elite Helping Him Bring Home The Gold — Michael Jordan

It’s not official, but it’ll most certainly be effective.
Michael Jordan is a full-blown fan of the Ryder Cup and that’s an understatement. With the exception of Marco Simone, the legendary basketball player has been seen at every single Ryder Cup since his days in the NBA.
One of his close friends happens to be golf superstar Keegan Bradley, who was just named the captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. As a result, this led many to speculate about Jordan potentially being featured in the 2025 version of the tournament in an official capacity. And while many of us would have loved to see that next September at Bethpage Black, Bradley debunked the chatter. (RELATED: It’s Crystal Clear That United States Golf Is In Fantastic Hands With Keegan Bradley, And Thank The Good Lord For That)
With that being said, however, he did say Jordan would still be around to help him out, from anything to golf to life to the Ryder Cup itself.
Ryder Cup captain @Keegan_Bradley is very close friends with Michael Jordan.
Bradley says MJ will have a presence in 2025, but not in an official capacity.
“He’s not going to be a vice captain. He’s there for me if I need advice on golf, life, Ryder Cup. He’s always there.” pic.twitter.com/7fPVYmeNKI
— SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) July 9, 2024
Jordan will leave his mark and while we’re on the subject, why not get his Jordan brand to make the U.S. Ryder Cup attire?
Just imagine the American flag crossed over with the jumpman logo … oh, the swag!