US Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley Has Somebody Elite Helping Him Bring Home The Gold — Michael Jordan

It’s not official, but it’ll most certainly be effective.

Michael Jordan is a full-blown fan of the Ryder Cup and that’s an understatement. With the exception of Marco Simone, the legendary basketball player has been seen at every single Ryder Cup since his days in the NBA.

One of his close friends happens to be golf superstar Keegan Bradley, who was just named the captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. As a result, this led many to speculate about Jordan potentially being featured in the 2025 version of the tournament in an official capacity. And while many of us would have loved to see that next September at Bethpage Black, Bradley debunked the chatter. (RELATED: It’s Crystal Clear That United States Golf Is In Fantastic Hands With Keegan Bradley, And Thank The Good Lord For That)

With that being said, however, he did say Jordan would still be around to help him out, from anything to golf to life to the Ryder Cup itself.