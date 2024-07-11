Kevin Hart’s Former Friend J.T. Jackson Reportedly Sues Him For Millions: REPORT

Kevin Hart’s former friend, J.T. Jackson, reportedly filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the comedian in relation to a sex tape scandal dating back to 2017.

The newly filed court documents noted the two came to a settlement agreement in 2021, but Jackson alleged Hart breached the terms of his agreement by failing to use the appropriate language in his public apology to him, according to TMZ. The scandal unfolded when a sex tape featuring Hart and Montia Sabbag surfaced and Hart accused Jackson of being involved in the filming and sharing of the video. Jackson argued the allegations were baseless and settled with Hart on the assumption that his reputation would be repaired, according to TMZ.

Jackson said the 2021 agreement included a public apology with specific wording included and with the intention of helping to rehabilitate Jackson’s reputation. Jackson required the apology to clear his name and allow him to work in the industry. He claimed the public statement was written out in advance, but Hart deviated from the prepared wording and veered off without saying Jackson had nothing to do with the alleged extortion plot, according to TMZ.

The court documents alleged Jackson was deprived of the benefits embraced in the deal when Hart changed the critical wording that was agreed upon.

Jackson was initially charged with attempted extortion, attempted concealing and selling stolen property, unauthorized use of personal ID and identity theft in connection to the alleged leaking of the tape. All charges have since been dropped, according to TMZ.

Jackson sued Hart for breach of contract and infliction of emotional distress, among other charges. He is seeking a minimum $12 million in damages, according to TMZ.

He issued a statement saying the ordeal caused him and his wife emotional distress, negatively impacted his career and soured his once very-close relationship with Hart, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Part Of The Disease’: Ray J Says His Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian Corrupted Youth)

“But it’s been three years since Kevin promised to help clear my name, to no avail. So here we are,” Jackson said.

“Through this lawsuit, I aim to restore my reputation, seek accountability, and ensure that such injustices do not happen to others,” he told TMZ.