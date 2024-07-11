Mother Arrested After 1-Year-Old Baby Survives In Ditch For Two Days Near Brother’s Dead Body

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Aaliyah Jack earlier this week after her one-year-old child was found alive after surviving in a ditch two days near his four-year-old brother’s body, authorities confirmed.

Louisiana authorities announced Jack will be charged with murder after she was arrested in Mississippi for a Louisiana charge of failure to report a missing child. A news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) stated Thursday the charges against Jack will also include two counts of failure to report a missing child, cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree murder.

“Although we have upgraded charges on Jack, our detectives still have a lot of work to do,” Guillory said in a news release. “The investigation will continue while we wait for the autopsy results of the victim.”

Louisiana authorities were alerted Monday around 3 p.m. to a body located in water that was later confirmed to be the 4-year-old boy. The child was confirmed to have been last seen with Jack and his 1-year-old sibling, the new release confirmed.

Following Jack’s arrest in Mississippi by the Meridian Police Department, CPSO continued to look for the one-year-old, eventually finding the baby on Tuesday in a ditch off the highway.

The ditch in which the one-year-old was found is situated a few short miles from where the 4-year-old’s body was found, according to KPLC.

“We looked at this 1-year-old as our miracle baby because he was still alive. Unbelievable,” Guillory said. “This kid spent two days out in the weather on the side of the highway. Thank God that trucker seen him.”

Guillory stated the one-year-old was found with a few insect bites, but “in good spirits,” as he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and will later be placed into child protective services.

Louisiana Judge Tony Fazzio set Jack’s total bond at $9.1 million, but it is unclear when she will be extradited to the state as she has remained in Mississippi custody, according to Waterdown Daily Times.