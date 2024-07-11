Guidance Counselor Arrested For Allegedly Giving Lapdances To 13-Year-Old

Authorities arrested a Connecticut guidance counselor Thursday for allegedly giving lapdances and sending nudes to a 13-year-old.

Authorities arrested Luisa Melchionne, a 47-year-old middle school guidance counselor, for allegedly sending nude photos and giving a 13-year-old “lapdances,” according to the Norwalk Police Department. The alleged incident took place in her office, where she allegedly sexually abused the teen. The mom of three was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The investigation into Melchionne started when a male friend who borrowed her phone found explicit texts and photos exchanged between Melchionne and the student, New York Post reported. These discoveries prompted him to contact the police. The content, which reportedly included nude photos sent to the teen and records of financial transactions for Uber rides, food and cash gifts.

The school also issued a statement regarding the incident. “The safety of our students is our first concern. Luisa Melchionne is no longer employed by Norwalk Public Schools,” the school system said in a statement, according to NBC Connecticut. (RELATED: REPORT: Family Of Taekwondo Instructors Save Woman From Sexual Assault Suspect)

Melchionne’s defense, led by attorney Mark Sherman, argues for her presumption of innocence, pointing out her long tenure as an educator, New York Post reported.

“Luisa is still very much entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Sherman told New York Post. “These are just accusations. What we do know is that these charges are being filed against a devoted wife and mother who has dedicated over 21 years to her profession, and it’s going to take some time to investigate this case.”

As the legal process unfolds, Melchionne has been released on a $500,000 bond and is under house arrest with specific restrictions regarding contact with minors, except for her own children, according to the New York Post.