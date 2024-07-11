Man Charged With Allegedly Decapitating Parents, Family Dog

Police have charged a California man with allegedly decapitating his parents and the family dog in San Juan Capistrano Tuesday morning, authorities said in a press release.

Orange County Sheriff Department (OCSD) authorities arrested 41-year-old Joseph Brandon Gerdvil after receiving reports of domestic assault and arriving at his parents home to find the decapitated bodies of 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil and 77-year-old Ronald Walter Gerdvil, according to the press release.

The couple’s chihuahua was also decapitated, the press release stated. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Kills Father, Shows Decapitated Head In Video Rant Slamming Biden Admin, Authorities Said: REPORT)

Investigators said the suspect killed his mother and father before stealing a maintenance worker’s golf cart. https://t.co/M3tPRNFjsl — KCAL News (@kcalnews) July 11, 2024

While police were investigating the murder, they received a report of a man smeared in blood chasing after a maintenance worker not far from the crime scene, the press release stated.

“Deputies immediately began patrol checking the area for the suspect and located him a short time later near a bike trail,” OCSD Sergeant Matthew Parrish said in a statement. “An officer involved shooting then occurred and deputies immediately rendered aid to the injured suspect.”

OCSD officials did not provide any details regarding what prompted the shooting, according to KCAL.

However, sheriff’s deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting and video will be released “in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office,” the department told the Los Angeles Times.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics and sheriff’s deputies treated Gerdvil for injuries sustained in the shooting and took him to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition, KCAL reported.

Gerdvil, who was initially charged with two counts of homicide, will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital, according to KCAL.

OCSD officials said there will likely be additional charges against Gerdvil as the investigation continues, the outlet reported.