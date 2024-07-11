‘Tear This B*tch Up’: Police Arrest Mother Accused Of Inciting Riot Involving 500 People

Authorities announced the arrest of a mother Thursday after she allegedly incited a riot in Florida involving 500 people back in May.

Stephanie Pedroso, 36, was arrested “for her part in inciting the violence that took place” on May 18, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). Pedroso had booked a birthday party for her daughter at Astro Skate, a skating rink in Brandon, Florida, which was ultimately canceled, authorities said.

The 36-year-old apparently breached a contract with the skating rink as she “failed to secure the required off-duty deputies for the after-hours party,” the sheriff’s office said. Astro Skate canceled the reservation and issued Pedroso a refund, the press release noted.

Pedroso then allegedly used her daughter’s social media pages to encourage “friends to show up to inflict violence in the community, which included many of the businesses around Astro Skate,” the press release stated.

Pedroso took to an Instagram live, allegedly saying, “For y’all, if y’all still go up there, tear the fuck out of them. I’ve got some money for y’all, and I’ll pay y’all ass,” the HCSO said.

“I hope everybody still show up and tear this bitch up tomorrow,” the mother allegedly said. “Stress them the fuck out.”



A riot broke out at the skating rink and nearby businesses, resulting in a 400 to 500-person brawl, the sheriff’s office said in May. Deputies at the scene issued warnings to those involved, however “the crowd continued fighting, damaging businesses, stealing, and disrupting business operations,” the press release stated.

Following the incident, six adults and 23 juveniles were arrested, the HCSO said. (RELATED: ‘Adults Assaulting Minors’: Bloody Brawl Erupts At Youth Soccer Game, Leaving 16-Year-Old With Broken Nose).

“I want to be clear: using social media to encourage people to riot and destroy businesses is completely unacceptable, and we will not tolerate that here in Hillsborough County,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in Thursday’s press release. “This serves as a stark reminder of how quickly situations can spiral out of control and show the importance of responsible behavior and the consequences of inciting violence.”

Pedroso was charged with inciting a riot, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and driving with a suspended license, officials said.