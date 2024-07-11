Archaeologists Unearth ‘Mysterious’ Monolith At Ancient Temple

A press release published Monday detailed the discovery of a “mysterious” 4000-year-old monolith in Cyprus.

The Erimi Archaeological Team at the University of Siena described the large monolith as having a “circular motif of cups in the center,” which “tells the story of a distant era of an artisan community in Cyprus.” It stands roughly 7.55 feet tall and is part of a sprawling Bronze Age community complex, according to Ancient Origins.

The site has also revealed dyeing vats, warehouses and workshops, suggesting it was the site of a significant textile industry. The monolith was uncovered inside a room in the western wing of the complex.

Riemerge a #Cipro un tempio di 4.000 anni fa.

🔴Il prof. #LucaBombardieri, docente del dipartimento di Filologia racconta la scoperta fatta dalla missione Erimi Archaeological Project dell’#Università di #Siena.

👉 https://t.co/TadxJmA9RS@URPA_unisi pic.twitter.com/LmzShcLQs8 — Università di Siena (@unisiena) July 8, 2024

“The monolith, which originally stood in the center of the room, collapsed onto the floor and destroyed a large amphora placed at its feet in front of a small circular hearth,” Professor Luca Bombardieri, the scientific director of the project, said in the press release. “The interior space of this room was thus free to circulate around the monolith, the amphora and the hearth that occupied the central part.” (RELATED: Archaeologists Uncover ‘Lost’ Tombs At Military Base)

He and a team of 30 specialists and students from Italy, Greece and Cyprus will continue their fieldwork at the site in the hope of further understanding the ideological and ritual practices of this ancient Cypriot culture.

The focus appears to be on the relationship between spiritual, social and economic activities within this community. I feel like we could probably do with looking at the same factors here at home.