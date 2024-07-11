US

New Mexican Village That Was Torched By Wildfire Gets Flash Flooded Again

Man Biking in Rain

Lummi/Public/Viri Gutiérrez

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

Ruidoso, a New Mexican mountain village that was recently hit by wildfire, suffered flash flooding from Tuesday to Thursday.

Footage of the flash flooding in the village dated from Tuesday was uploaded on ABC News’s social media account. The video displays “surging floodwaters sweep away a structure in Ruidoso,” the outlet wrote. (RELATED: Videos Shows Brutal Aftermath Of 2024’s First US Hurricane, Reportedly Leaving Eight People Dead)

The video shows the roof of a caved-in house floating amid a torrent of rainwater. Various pieces of debris can be seen in the video moving past the camera. “Oh the house,” a man repeatedly shouts through the heavy downpour of rain. “That house has caved.”

The video then shows the great body of water moving past other still intact houses.

“Please seek higher ground. This is a dangerous situation if you are downstream,” the Village of Ruidoso tweeted on social media Wednesday in response to the local US National Weather Service issuing a flash flood warning.

The village continued to keep its residents appraised of the inclement weather. “Due to the forecasted rains and flooding that are expected today, FEMA will be closing their Disaster Recovery Centers at 1:00 PM. They will resume normal operations at 7:00 AM tomorrow,” the village tweeted Thursday.

The village also tweeted that various roads remained closed due to the weather.

The New Mexican village was previously hit by wildfires on July 17. Local authorities then issued evacuation orders for 7,000 of its residents. “Multiple structures are under threat, and [an] unknown number of structures have been lost,” New Mexico Forestry Division said. The village was previously hit by a spell of flash flooding from July 1 to 2.

 