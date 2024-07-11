New Mexican Village That Was Torched By Wildfire Gets Flash Flooded Again

Ruidoso, a New Mexican mountain village that was recently hit by wildfire, suffered flash flooding from Tuesday to Thursday.

Footage of the flash flooding in the village dated from Tuesday was uploaded on ABC News’s social media account. The video displays “surging floodwaters sweep away a structure in Ruidoso,” the outlet wrote. (RELATED: Videos Shows Brutal Aftermath Of 2024’s First US Hurricane, Reportedly Leaving Eight People Dead)

Footage captures surging floodwaters sweep away a structure in Ruidoso, as the wildfire-ravaged New Mexico village was inundated with rain on Tuesday. The area saw significant flash flooding on Wednesday as well. https://t.co/juU4TfPPis pic.twitter.com/AJMJOm9Frj — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2024

The video shows the roof of a caved-in house floating amid a torrent of rainwater. Various pieces of debris can be seen in the video moving past the camera. “Oh the house,” a man repeatedly shouts through the heavy downpour of rain. “That house has caved.”

The video then shows the great body of water moving past other still intact houses.

“Please seek higher ground. This is a dangerous situation if you are downstream,” the Village of Ruidoso tweeted on social media Wednesday in response to the local US National Weather Service issuing a flash flood warning.

The US National Weather Service Albuquerque New Mexico has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area until 4:00 PM MDT. Please seek higher ground. This is a dangerous situation if you are downstream. Please get to higher ground NOW! pic.twitter.com/v43Q6HXrYn — Village of Ruidoso (@VillageRuidoso) July 10, 2024

The village continued to keep its residents appraised of the inclement weather. “Due to the forecasted rains and flooding that are expected today, FEMA will be closing their Disaster Recovery Centers at 1:00 PM. They will resume normal operations at 7:00 AM tomorrow,” the village tweeted Thursday.

Thursday, July 11th, 2024 at 10:00am Due to the forecasted rains and flooding that are expected today, FEMA will be closing their Disaster Recovery Centers at 1:00 PM. They will resume normal operations at 7:00 AM tomorrow (Friday). pic.twitter.com/GQ6jtMD6Rj — Village of Ruidoso (@VillageRuidoso) July 11, 2024

The village also tweeted that various roads remained closed due to the weather.

Thursday, July 11th, 2024 at 10:00am These roads remain closed: * Paradise at Hull

* Paradise at Phillips Circle

* Paradise at Country Club

* Main Road at South 3

* Sleepy Hollow pic.twitter.com/tdUGyO6zr3 — Village of Ruidoso (@VillageRuidoso) July 11, 2024

The New Mexican village was previously hit by wildfires on July 17. Local authorities then issued evacuation orders for 7,000 of its residents. “Multiple structures are under threat, and [an] unknown number of structures have been lost,” New Mexico Forestry Division said. The village was previously hit by a spell of flash flooding from July 1 to 2.