Islanders Are Bringing Back Their Polarizing Fisherman Logo, But It’s Going To Their AHL Team In Bridgeport

It’s known as one of the most infamous and polarizing logos in the history of hockey, and it’s made its return on a permanent basis. With that being said, however, it won’t be in the NHL, it’ll instead be in the American Hockey League (AHL).

You know the New York Islanders. Well, if you’re not aware of who their AHL affiliate is, be introduced to the Bridgeport Islanders. They announced Thursday that they are returning the polarizing “Fish Sticks” logo, adopting it as their primary look beginning in the 2024-25 campaign. (RELATED: New Jersey Devils Drop Outright Hilarious Schedule Release Video With Dougie Hamilton)

Initially, the logo was used in the 1995-96 season by the New York Islanders, introducing teal into their color scheme at that time. And boy oh boy, it was a horrible time for the franchise, which is the reason why the logo was eventually nixed in 1997. It’s a part of Islanders history that anybody associated with the organization likes to forget exists. With that being said though, the logo has been popping up again over the past couple of seasons via the Reverse Retro jersey program that the NHL has implemented.

Now it’s back full-time in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with the Islanders (the AHL Islanders) announcing the news on social media in a schedule release video.

In the heart of the Sound, a new chapter unfolds for the Bridgeport Islanders. pic.twitter.com/QFEEhzOcDm — Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) July 11, 2024

I can get down with this, and while we’re at it, there’s a lot of nostalgia that needs to be brought back.